St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,507 ($18.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,153 ($14.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,365 ($16.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.96) to GBX 1,310 ($16.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,447 ($17.92).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($15.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.97. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,583.50 ($19.61). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.04.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.