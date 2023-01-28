Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

