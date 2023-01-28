STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.
STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $46,322,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
