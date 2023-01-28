Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $114.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

