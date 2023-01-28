Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

