Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

TTWO stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $168,058,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after buying an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $124,297,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

