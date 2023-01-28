Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 99,700 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

