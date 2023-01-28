Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

TSHA stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

