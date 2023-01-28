TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

