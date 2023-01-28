Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Match Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $53.66 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.