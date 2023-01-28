Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.09.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.69.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

