Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

