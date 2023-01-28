Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 4,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $422.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

