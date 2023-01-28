The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $2,248,882 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

