The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €60.86 ($66.15) on Friday. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a one year high of €109.25 ($118.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.