The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

