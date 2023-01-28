The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $263,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

