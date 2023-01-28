The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 747.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KF opened at $24.65 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Korea Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $3.2664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

