The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 39,627 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after buying an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $52.75 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

