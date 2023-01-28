The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $67,092.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 2,457 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,742.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $20,463.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.13 million. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. Equities analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

