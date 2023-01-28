The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
SWGNF stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.
About The Swatch Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.