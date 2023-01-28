Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.61.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $225.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.