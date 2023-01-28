Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.61.

TSCO opened at $225.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.90.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.90%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

