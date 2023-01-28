Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.61.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

