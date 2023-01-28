TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.97. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

