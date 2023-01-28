Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.39 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
