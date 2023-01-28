U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

