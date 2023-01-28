UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,950 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.18).
Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,422 ($42.37) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,701.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,726.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,444.29.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($46.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,263.07). Insiders purchased a total of 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340 over the last three months.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
