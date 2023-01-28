UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

