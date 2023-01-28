Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 185,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

