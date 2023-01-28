uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in uniQure were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $994.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.09. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

