United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) COO Dale A. Asplund Sells 13,392 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $438.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

