United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Sells $2,068,940.16 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

URI stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $438.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

