Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

