Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VGR opened at $12.62 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

