Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,781,043. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

