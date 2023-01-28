Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

