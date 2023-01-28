Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 4,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Yuchun Lee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.96, for a total transaction of $1,255,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $588,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $321.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

