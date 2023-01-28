Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $103.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

