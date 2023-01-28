Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,537 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

