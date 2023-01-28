Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.85 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,377,784. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

