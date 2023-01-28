Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.85 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.
Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology
In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
