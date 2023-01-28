Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.85 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares in the company, valued at $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

