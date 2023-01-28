Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

