Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on V. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.46.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

