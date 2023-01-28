Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $261.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.46.

Visa stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 279,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,020,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

