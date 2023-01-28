Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.46.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.93. Visa has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 279,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

