Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €126.08 ($137.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.74.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

