Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,633 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 165.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,544.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

