Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $177.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

