Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.